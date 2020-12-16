Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR stops offering refund

The situation of CD Projekt Red has gotten worse and worse with the refund system for the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco on last generation consoles (PS4 / Xbox One). In an emailed statement to those asking for the chargeback, CDPR advises PlayStation players to wait, as they will be in touch themselves – Xbox players don’t face many problems.

In short, PlayStation players were less lucky with the chargeback because of Sony’s more stringent refund policy: if you downloaded a game on your console, you are not entitled to a refund. That simple.

There is a declared exception on the platform for “content” that is “defective”, but Cyberpunk 2077, despite the series of technical problems and customer dissatisfaction, apparently does not fit these requirements. Check out the email with the CDPR announcement to the Kotaku portal:

The statement said, “If you have a digital copy of the game on Xbox, visit this platform support article for details on how to be refunded. If you have a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to contact you. “.

It is worth mentioning that CD Projekt Red provided an email ([email protected]) for the refund request, which will remain open until next Monday, December 21st.

Troubled moment for CD Projekt

In the midst of so many falls and promises with the long-awaited release of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red tries to turn the situation around, whether it’s dodging problems with reimbursement or saying nice words like “reputation matters more than expenses”.

In any case, it may be time to stop and analyze the whole situation, precisely so that they do not make the same mistake with the launch of online mode – which is now scheduled for the distant year of 2023.



