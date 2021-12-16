Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR Reaches Settlement With Whistleblowers and Will Pay $ 1.85 Million

Cyberpunk 2077: A group of investors denounced the company in the United States for the failed launch of its video game. CD Projekt, the company behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, recently anticipated the possibility of reaching an agreement with the group of shareholders that denounced them in the United States. Now, through a new official statement, the Poles have reported that the negotiations were concluded successfully last Wednesday, for which the company will pay 1.85 million dollars to the complainants so that the case does not reach the Courts.

“According to the letter of intent,” the whistleblowers “renounce each of the accusations against the company and against the members of the board of directors,” the statement read. “In exchange, an amount of $ 1,850,000 will be paid” by CD Projekt and its insurers. The aforementioned letter “does not imply the admission of any responsibility on the part of the company or any of the other defendants named in the case.”

The amount of money that CD Projekt will pay seems insignificant compared to the income they made only in its first month, with more than 500 million euros in sales. They also invested about 2 million euros for their Help Me Refund program, which allowed players to receive a refund when they could not do so due to the refusal of the original seller.

With an eye toward 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 went on sale a year ago surrounded by controversy. Despite the promises, the game was released with bugs and draft errors, as well as poor performance on the previous generation base consoles. Faced with this situation, PlayStation Store decided to temporarily eliminate the product, although it returned months later.

In the absence of the debut of the native version for PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (the update is scheduled for the first half of 2022), users of these consoles can enjoy it through backward compatibility. The game is also available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.