Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR posts apology video

CD Projekt published a video on Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel in which its co-founder, Marcin Iwiński, comments on the many problems players have faced with the title since its debut on December 10, on the consoles of the past generation – Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and apologizes for the problematic release.

The game was the target of several memes in the course of 2020, mainly due to the delays in its launch. Expected to be released in the first half of the year, the title was only made available, finally, in the last month.

However, despite the good reviews that its PC version received, the same did not happen with the edition for the last generation and the players on PS4 and Xbox One faced several failures with the title.

Despite the good reviews on the PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet. I, and the entire leadership team, deeply regret this and this video is me publicly taking the blame for it.

Marcin Iwiński

Co-founder of CDPR

In addition, Iwiński commented on the game’s development process and highlighted the difficulties caused by the new coronavirus pandemic and the need to work from home as some of the causes for the problematic console launch: “many of the dynamics that we normally take for granted got lost through video calls or email. And we took that hit too. ”

All changes and improvements needed to be tested, and as it turned out, our tests did not show much of the problems you are experiencing while playing the game [on the consoles of the previous generation]. As we approached the final release, we saw significant improvements each day, and we really believe that we would deliver zero update on the last day. ”