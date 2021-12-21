Cyberpunk 2077 | CDPR On Police Chases: “Elden Ring Doesn’t Have Them Either”

Cyberpunk 2077: The words of the game’s mission designer have not sat too well with part of the gaming community. Before Cyberpunk 2077 hit the market, expectations were about to be blown away. The long-awaited day finally arrived, but after many promises, players discovered the cake: dire performance on previous-generation base consoles and many problems that still needed refinement work. When Pawel Sasko, director of missions, was asked in a stream about the absence of police chases, the creative replied that not all open world games have them … and he has given Elden Ring and the new one as an example. Sonic title.

Some have assumed the tone was a joke, but judging from the video posted on Reddit, the answer seems pretty serious. “Not all open world games,” he says, “because I don’t think the open worlds of Elden Ring or the new Sonic are going to have it.” According to his words, he understands the reasoning of the person who has asked the question, but emphasizes again that it is not an intrinsic characteristic of this class of video games.

Agreement between CD Projekt RED and the shareholders who reported them

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been about to hit the courts. A group of shareholders sued the company for the situation that occurred when the game went on sale. However, the complaint filed in the United States will not go ahead, since both parties have smoked the peace pipe after the Polish firm agreed to pay 1.85 million dollars.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia. The action role-playing title works on the new generation through backward compatibility, but will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the first half of 2022, if plans go ahead as planned.