Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR Made a Parody Video on Bugs Before Launch

Cyberpunk 2077: The video has been leaked after hackers stole confidential content from CD Projekt RED.In addition to their complicated launch, Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt RED have had to face the theft of confidential information, which includes personal and professional data of the workers and former employees of the study. Among all the illegally obtained material is a video created by CDPR itself, a parody edited before launch that shows the title’s bugs in action.

The video presents a succession of bugs in a comedic tone. According to the information, which VGC collects, the developers thought about introducing it as extra material for the final version of the game, as they did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, the post-launch situation, with multiple criticisms due to the state of the product, have made it finally not included.

“This Tweet has been deleted.” pic.twitter.com/lxRSRslen6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 6, 2021

A producer confirms the veracity of the video

A deleted tweet from one of the producers of Cyberpunk 2077 clarifies that the video is in fact real. “The video is a fun composition of bugs collected by QA and developers over years of development,” explained Slava Lukyanenka in response to a tweet from journalist Jason Schreier. Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red continues to work on new patches, forcing post-release content to be delayed.

The Polish RPG shooter has two expansions on the horizon, which have yet to be detailed. In addition, the study outlines an update that will optimize the title in the new generation of consoles, since so far it works through backward compatibility. The patch for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 does not yet have a release date, although the roadmap contemplates that it will arrive sometime in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The game has yet to return to the PlayStation Store as it was pulled after user complaints with the previous-gen version of the console.