Cyberpunk 2077: CDPR Bosses To Receive Millions in Bonuses, Says Website

Cyberpunk 2077: According to a report shared by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, this Friday (30), the heads of CD Projekt Red will receive millions of dollars in rewards, based on the company’s net profit in 2020, which has grown more than 500 % compared to the previous period due to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red recently released details of its latest financial conference, making the recently launched Cyberpunk 2077 a sales success, with more than 13 million units distributed in just under 20 days of existence. And despite the criticism and negative notes that the game suffered, he managed to help the company out with full pockets, being the biggest responsible for the colossal increase in profit in 2020.

According to an article published by Jason Schreier, 20% of CDPR’s annual earnings are allocated to profit sharing bonuses, with an equal distribution of 10% for the board and 10% for employees. Turning this percentage into real numbers, the range of rewards between employees ranges from $ 5,000 to $ 20,000, depending on the employee’s hierarchical position, while for the board, a total amount of $ 28 million has been distributed to members.

The report states that CEO Marcin Iwinski and co-CEO Adam Kicinski will spend about $ 6.3 million each, while Adam Badowski, board member and director of Cyberpunk 2077, will take home $ 4.2 million. “We made that money and the company made that money, of course, but the more net profit, the more bonuses,” said Kicinski. “So, well, we have results, we received bonuses, and this is the contract we have.”

In contrast to this disparity between members of CD Projekt Red, an unidentified employee also told Bloomberg that the studio “reevaluated salaries and increased those of some [employees] of the highest paid positions as tests to align them with standards of the video game industry. ” Despite this, the difference in stake in the company remains mirroring frightening considerations.

