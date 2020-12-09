Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt works to fix epileptic problems

The Polish studio is committed to incorporating an additional EULA warning report and will apply a patch to make the game more accessible.

CD Projekt RED is already working on a patch that can ensure that people with epilepsy can avoid problems while playing Cyberpunk 2077, whose color ranges and contrasts have compromised the experience of one of the journalists who have analyzed the game in the lead-up to launch. .

It was Game Informer who dedicated a space on its website to explain that, at certain moments in the game, there are scenes that can cause visual seizures in people with epilepsy; and these moments are not correctly warned in the EULA document (End User License Agreement) of the product at the beginning of the game.

Liana Ruppert, affected editor, assured in her publication that she had suffered a sensitive attack during specific moments of Cyberpunk 2077: distorted lights, brightness changes, very large color differences in short periods of time … For his part, Steven Spohn, from Able Games , has reported possible dizziness and migraines when some people are exposed to such contrasts of light and color in front of the screen.

CD Projekt will update Cyberpunk 2077 due to dizziness and visual compromises

CD Projekt RED has indicated hours later, through the social network Twitter, that they will include an additional EULA document to warn of all possible derived problems for people who suffer from some type of sensitivity to epilepsy and, likewise, will include more viewing modes that ensure that everyone can comfortably play the title.

Currently, the long-awaited release includes in its configuration a mode for color blind and different options to modify the type of subtitles, another of the recurring problems that have been considered here; but it will not be until a future update when people with epilepsy can have complete peace of mind that the most shocking scenes are proven.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores in physical and digital format this December 10 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. You can check the exact launch times of the game in each country and platform here . At MeriStation we have rated the game with a 10/10, thus entering the category of a masterpiece of our medium.



