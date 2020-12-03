Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt will remove all leaked games

CD Projekt Red informs people who have received an advance copy of the game that it is strictly forbidden to share anything.

CD Projekt RED wants to avoid at all costs that there are leaks related to Cyberpunk 2077. A few days before its premiere, the video game has a shipment of image sharing, let’s play or streamings until next December 9 at 12:00 noon , the Polish publisher explained through Twitter, addressing content creators who have already received an advance copy of the work.

December 9 at 12:00: first streams of Cyberpunk 2077

Through a message published on said social network – more than 57,400 likes in a few hours – the official Cyberpunk 2077 account calls for responsibility for those personalities who, whatever their professional condition, to have received the game before its launch in stores, already have access to the title. And he does it publicly to record his commitment to avoid spoilers and ruin surprises for those who want to arrive without knowing anything at the premiere.

“We will send the MAX-TACs (you know, those guys who shoot down videos) for whoever does it [post videos or streams],” they say in the message. “After that date, however, we would love for you to broadcast everything as if there were no tomorrow,” they add in their particular close tone on social networks.

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated video games of the generation

This week we have seen in action the photo mode of Cyberpunk 2077, which will be able to publish images and clips on social networks through its editing tools. Likewise, the study has explained how to move the game from PS4 to PS5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S in case we have in mind to play on the new generation of consoles; Now, the next gen version will be requested until 2021.

Regarding the expansions and DLC, although it was initially planned to reveal everything in 2020, given the delays of the game until the end of this year they have preferred to leave those plans for the year 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 goes on sale in physical and digital format on December 10 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.



