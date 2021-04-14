Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red refuses to ‘drop’ the game

Cyberpunk 2077: The controversies surrounding the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles still seem far from over, with more patch patches being released and the promise of more updates on the way. After all, CD Projekt Red has not yet given up on saving the game and, especially, its own image.

Speaking to Reuters, Adam Kicinski (the studio’s joint chief executive) said that “shelving the game is not an option. it for years on end. ”

It is worth remembering that, although its launch was much better, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has also been awarded several updates over the years, with the right to two highly praised expansions along the way.

Do you think Cyberpunk 2077 has improved with the release of patch 1.2? Will the studio still be able to redeem itself and bring the console versions to the same level as the PC? Comment below!