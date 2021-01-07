Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red refuses remove content

Things are going from bad to worse for CD Projekt Red! Indeed, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 must deny a rumor about the content.

OMG! Did CD Projekt Red really remove content from the end game? An employee who worked on Cyberpunk 2077 then claims that the studio has cropped part of the final game. What then?

Well, things are not going to settle down at CD Projekt Red in short. Indeed, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 is still suffering from the release of the latter.

Earlier, we discovered that the game was almost unplayable on PS4. The latter displays repeated bugs and graphics well below expectations.

It should be remembered that this game was among the most anticipated list of the year. His date even had to be postponed several times, to the chagrin of the players.

Once released, the title is a half-fig, half-grape success. Disappointed gamers are even asking for a refund, and Sony has even removed it from its store.

For his part, an employee claims that some of the content from Cyberpunk 2077 has gone by the wayside. Something the editor denies, of course.

CYBERPUNK 2077 MAKES A LOT OF INK ON REDDIT AND TWITTER

For a few weeks now, CD Projekt Red has been in the mix, about Cyberpunk 2077. On the Web, Internet users are ruminating on this subject and rumors are spreading at great speed.

The Reddit community has even seen information leaked from inside. A so-called employee then claims that the studio has censored a large part of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077’s dad might even, according to this author, offer these deleted parts as DLC. A big scam, in short.

For its part, CD Projekt Red fervently denies this rumor which is already not helping its small affairs. In any case, the Pole had to do it as quickly as possible to stop the bleeding.

“Normally, we don’t comment on rumors,” reads the official Cyberpunk 2077 account. “But we wanted to make an exception because this story is simply false”.