Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED does not know

The Polish company insists that they must first address the problems of the base game before thinking about what will come next.

An incessant storm. This is how the situation of Cyberpunk 2077 sounds just several days after its market launch. CD Projekt RED acknowledged that they had not spent enough time optimizing the versions of the base consoles, an aspect that together with the bugs and the crunch situation have ended up undermining their reputation as a studio. And what will happen to the two expansions, the DLC or the multiplayer? The answer is that they still don’t know how it will affect.

During an investor meeting in which the circumstances of its controversial launch were specifically addressed, a shareholder asked about how these problems will affect post-launch content. Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt RED, has answered that they will have to adapt and decide, but no firm decision has yet been made.

No clear answer at the moment

“In the first place, we have not confirmed any date yet, as I have said previously, so it is difficult to judge right now,” said the manager. “We are in an unprecedented situation and we will have to reassess. This is planned for January. Right now we are focused on managing the launch of the single-player, on working on patches, communications and – as I said at the beginning of this meeting – on the players ”.

Kicinski has dropped that it will be necessary to see how it affects the plans, which although in principle remain as planned, they will have to sit down and decide on the best option for the future. Do not forget that at first the announcement of the expansions was planned for before launch, although after the last delay they confirmed that they would be revealed later.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia; also on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, although for now working through backward compatibility. The next-gen version is scheduled for 2021. Will the release issues affect the timing of the optimized version? All that is to be determined.



