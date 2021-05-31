Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Appoints New Game Director

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red, developer studio of Cyberpunk 2077, has named a new director for the game. Gabriel Amatangelo will direct DLCs that will be released in the future, while Mateusz Tomaszkiewics, the previous director, was relocated to work on the new phase of the company.

CD Projekt Red has announced that it is changing the way it will work on the release of its new titles and is calling its restructuring RED 2.0. Tomaszkiewics will be one of the names behind this planning.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has been a success in sales, the company shares that it is changing the way it works and that it will distribute its teams in more than one AAA game simultaneously.

With a 6-year gap between The Witcher III and the dystopian future action RPG, the idea now is to be more efficient without a hasty release that results in a game full of bugs.

Amatangelo has extensive experience in AAA games, having worked on titles such as Dragon Age: Inquisition, Star Wars: The Old Republic. The now new director of Cyberpunk 2077 has been with CD Projekt since 2020 and must face a major challenge ahead.

It’s worth remembering that the title was removed from the PS Store for delivering an unsatisfactory experience on Sony’s console. Still not expected to return, the game still suffers from problems and many players are waiting for new updates.