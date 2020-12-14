Cyberpunk 2077 cashback to PS4 players!

Cyberpunk 2077, the game of the year, causes users’ devices to crash on PS4 consoles. Users have started the money refund process, which we do not encounter frequently by Sony.

Cyberpunk 2077 refund for PS4 players

Cyberpunk 2077, which was released after 7 years after countless delays, does not fall off the agenda. While the game is pleasing to PC users, console users are almost at the point of getting bored. The game, which has a lot of complaints of visual errors and performance problems, shows poor performance on PS4 consoles and causes crashes in some.

In the topic on Reddit, he states that PS4 users have received a refund from Sony. Users state that they submitted their complaints through the Sony support line and that the fee was refunded by the company in a short time.

Some of the PS4 users state that while they are in the game, it can barely reach 30 FPS, while it drops to 15 FPS in intense scenes. Due to the high number of complaints, Sony continues to issue refunds while sending the complaints to the game’s producer CD Projekt Red. While it is seen that the first update coming to the game did not solve the problem, it seems that a troublesome process will begin for Cyberpunk 2077, which is considered to pass GTA 5 if the game’s producer cannot solve the problem.



