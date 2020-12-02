Cyberpunk 2077: Capture anything using Photo Mode

CD Projekt Red released this Wednesday (2) all the details of the Photo Mode of Cyberpunk 2077, presenting the countless possibilities of customization that will be present in the resource.

As you can see in the video, players will have access to many poses for their characters, placing them in different locations, arrangements and gestures in the midst of fighting and exploration. In addition, the tool will have hundreds of customization possibilities, bringing effects, filters, stickers and more, ranging from the classics to the futurists proposed by the theme of open world RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



