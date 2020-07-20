Cyberpunk 2077 can be completed without completing the main quest

The decisions will determine the development of the plot, which also includes the epilogue that will appear at the end of the game. Life is a matter of decisions, as is Cyberpunk 2077.

The new CD Projekt RED production will delve into the consequences of each one, which may open different paths for the character. In an interview with Spider’s Web, the main mission designer, Pawel Sasko, has revealed that it will be possible to get to the end of the game without having completed the main mission.

The central plot branches into different sub-stories that can be activated in various ways. “These subplots allow us to do something we’ve never done before: They modify the main plot of the game, and they do it in a way that might not even conclude the central plot.” Even so, the game will be over, so you will receive “a completely different epilogue” that will contrast with that of another player who has made “different decisions” or has found and related to other characters.

When starting the game the first time, the user chooses the class, something that will determine in a way what will be found in the game later. Thus, Pawel sets an example of the relationship with Jackie, which will depend largely on that first decision. “It’s kind of a marioposa effect,” explains the developer. “It is an example that right at the beginning your decision will define how the world will look in the title.”

Virtual visit to CD Projekt RED

With the help of Google Maps, everyone can take a look at the CD Projekt RED offices. The study of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 offers us a virtual visit in digital format, without a doubt a good decision, considering that the coronavirus has made personal encounters very difficult.

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on November 19 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Later it will also be released in Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.



