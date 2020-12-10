Cyberpunk 2077: bug makes the character stick out

Cyberpunk 2077 has a wide range of customization options, which even allows you to edit the characters’ sexual organs. But what should be hidden inside the pants, ended up slipping away in a bug, which caused the character’s penis to come out through the jeans.

Since it was released, the game has suffered from the most diverse types of problems. Players of the Xbox One and PS4 versions have been reporting from falling frames to crashes. And among these problems, here comes the user FiskyBizniz, who had his character with his private parts exposed due to a possible bug.

The same user also witnessed an NPC urinating in the middle of the street. The problem is that, although it apparently “finished the job”, the jet continues to follow the character uncontrollably.

CD Projekt Red itself says it is aware of all these problems and that it is looking for a quick solution to correct them.



