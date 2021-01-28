Cyberpunk 2077: bug fixes introduced in the update

CD Projekt RED has released an update to fix a very specific bug in Cyberpunk 2077. The most curious thing is that the new patch 1.11 arrives to fix something introduced by the previous update, in patch 1.10.

After the first update, players reported that they were stuck in a call with Takemura, on the “Down the Street” mission. After accepting the call from the NPC, the character stood in the corner of the screen without saying anything and without giving instructions. There are also reports of people who waited for Takemura’s call but it never happened.

Although it seemed simple, it was preventing players from starting new missions normally, basically breaking the game. In some cases, the player circled the map with the health bar reset.

Some videos on YouTube comment that the solution is to go to the menu and try to select a side mission to circumvent the problem. Others comment that calling another NPC solves the problem. And still others sought to exchange shots with the police for a long time until somehow the character died in the confrontation even without any health, which seems to help in some way.

The video below shows the problem that patch 1.11 fixes in Cyberpunk 2077 and how a youtuber managed to find a solution before the update:

The new Cyberpunk 2077 update is available for PC, Stadia, and Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles (also compatible with Xbox Series S / X and Ps5). In addition to the error involving the connection, this new update fixes another bug of several found since the launch in triple A. Apparently, some people were witnessing a problem in item randomization, now restored to normal.