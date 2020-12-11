Cyberpunk 2077 broke the record for best selling in 24 hour

The record for the fastest selling title on PC was World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, expansion of the late MMO that was released in October this year. However, the feat didn’t last long, as the Blizzard game just lost its crown to Cyberpunk 2077, which became the best-selling game of all time in the master race.

CD Projekt Red had previously reported that Cyberpunk has shipped more than 8 million copies worldwide, with 59% of pre-orders going to PC players, which represents 4.72 million copies sold on the platform – exceeding the 3.7 million from the Shadowlands expansion.

It is worth mentioning that this number is based on pre-sales and does not include purchases made at launch, so the final number will probably be even higher.

The proportion of players who opted to buy the game in the Master Race does not surprise anyone, since the version has several technologies, such as Ray Tracing and DLSS, which give a special touch to the visual quality of the CD Projekt game. Not to mention the recurring problems in the PS4 and Xbox One versions, which are far below what the gaming community expected.

You can check out the comparison between the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X / S versions to draw your own conclusions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions are also available, but they work through backward compatibility and do not have support for other technologies such as Ray Tracing, for example.

You can also check out Voxel’s review here and stay on top of things (without spoilers) before embarking on this futuristic adventure.



