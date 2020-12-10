Cyberpunk 2077 broke a record on Steam!

Cyberpunk 2077, which turned into a snake story by delaying each time, is finally here. While there were short interruptions in Steam and GeForce Now due to the intensity, Steam instant player record (Fallout 4 doubled) was broken.

Cyberpunk 2077 breaks instant player record on Steam

Fallout 4, the open world RPG game released by Bethesda in 2015, was the holder of this record for a long time with 472,962 instant users in the single player category. However, Cyberpunk 2077 reached 1,003.64 instant players within 3 hours and became the new holder of the record.

We would like to remind you that the game is also available on GOG, Epic Store, GeForce Now, Stadia and consoles in addition to Steam. In other words, the numbers we share belong only to Steam, and maybe the sales figures have doubled or tripled.

Cyberpunk 2077 just hit 1+ million concurrent players launch day on Steam It has over 1 million viewers live on Twitch I am speechless. These are unbelievable numbers. CD Projekt Red are about to have one of the biggest launches in the history of the video game industry. Wow pic.twitter.com/LBxfF2a4jY — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) December 10, 2020

On the multiplayer side, the record belongs to PUBG, which reached 3,257,248 instant players with the tournament on January 13, 2018. Cyberpunk 2077, which witnessed dozens of big tournaments and events, got very close to Valve’s big games such as Dota 2 (1.295.114 instant players) and CS: GO (1.308.963 instant players) with the number of players in a short time like 3 hours.

In addition, it should be taken into account that more than 1 million people in its category instantly watch the game on Twitch.



