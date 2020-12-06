Cyberpunk 2077 boot dates have been announced, and the game is shortly before release. In the previous news, we wrote that the estimated preload date will be December 8 for PS4. The game has been officially released with detailed preload dates.

Cyberpunk 2077 preload dates

After Cyberpunk 2077 was postponed to December 10, many players were disappointed and still kept waiting. The game comes out after 4 days, and the boot dates are just as important as the game’s release. After all, it is a really good feeling to enter a game that you preloaded on release day. Let me also tell our readers who bought the game that after December 9, the embargo of the game is lifted and it becomes free to share and publish the content of the game for publishers and content producers who have already owned the game. Using less social media after this date will ensure that you do not eat spoilers.

Preloading the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S has already started. It will be booted for PS4 and PS5 on December 8th.



