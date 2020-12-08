Cyberpunk 2077: benchmarks test performance

The Tom’s Hardware website released the first performance tests of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC, as results of benchkarks that evaluated the game while it was running with GPUs from Nvidia and AMD.

According to images shared by the portal, RTX graphics cards have a significant advantage over popular GTX GPUs, especially the recently launched 30 series GPUs, which achieve a frame rate ranging from 51.7 fps to 106.7 fps (Full HD), 59.9 fps and 105.5 fps (Quad HD) and 33.4 fps and 67.8 fps (4K), with all modes in the middle and Ray Tracing and DLSS settings disabled.

The subtitles of DLSS Q, B, P and UP refer to Quality, Balanced, Performance and Ultra Performance.

As for AMD, the powerful GPU RX 6800 XT ranges from 71.8 fps to 107.8 fps (Full HD), 68 fps to 99.7 fps (Quad HD) and 43.7 fps to 52.2 fps (4K), on the same presets specified above with Nvidia.

1080p Medium

1440p Médio

4K Médio



