Cyberpunk 2077 Available For PlayStation 5

A banner for Cyberpunk 2077 indicates that the game can be released independently for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, what this game can offer on the next generation consoles has never been shown for now.

There has been a new development regarding Cyberpunk 2077, which gamers have been eagerly waiting for for years. While the players thought that this game will be released for PlayStation 4 first, there was an incident that made us think that the game will be released directly for PlayStation 5. The event, served on Reddit, excited the players waiting for both PlayStation 5 and Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED announced in recent times that the game will be released for PlayStation 4 first, and that it will offer free upgrades for PlayStation 5 in 2021. However, a banner hung in front of a technology store in Europe indicates that the game will likely be released independently for PlayStation 5 with the launch.

Here’s that Cyberpunk 2077 banner hanging in a store

The banner above contains an iconic image of Cyberpunk 2077. The texts on this image reveal that the game will be released on November 19, and will be playable for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia. However, just below these phrases, we see another phrase written in smaller fonts. In this phrase, “Plays great also on Xbox Series X and PS5” means “It is also played great on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.” he is writing.

Apparently, CD Projekt RED doesn’t want gamers to wait for Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. However, we have never had the opportunity to see this game on new generation game consoles in the promotions made so far. The company seems to be able to show Cyberpunk 2077 played on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 in the coming days.



