Cyberpunk 2077 as it appeared on PS 4 Pro and PS5

The Polish study shows, in conditions, how its expected game looks on the Playstation platforms It is not known if intentionally or what was in the planning, CD Projekt has chosen today to offer the first official minutes of Cyberpunk 2077 running on Playstation consoles, particularly PS4 Pro and a bit of PS5 through backward compatibility.

The chosen fragments are not novel: the beginning of a character with the origin of Nómada (removing narrative spoilers) and allowing us to glimpse the first moments in Night City. The novelty is in seeing the game running on these two systems, thus following the path that the game will take to launch on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Cyberpunk on Playstation

The initial comment of the intention comes due to the leaks that have occurred with the game, already in the hands of some users, some of whom have even streamed the content. Obviously, that forces to beware of possible spoils, but that has not stopped the Polish studio from wanting to offer their game in a more professional light and with the latest patches that have delayed the game from its initial release date of November 19, from face to show the best possible experience.

The video once again emphasizes the idea that the PS5 version in question is not a native version designed for the new generation, but rather a PS4 game running on a superior and compatible system. As you know, there will be a completely free next-gen update “sometime next year.” Meanwhile, the expectation continues to grow for one of the most anticipated games of this 2020, despite a chain of delays that have already become a meme around the fandom for the futuristic game, something that has not prevented it from becoming the This year’s best-selling title, only with the reserves it accumulates. In a few days it will be seen if this long road of several years will take us to the heights that many assume to the creative study of The Witcher.



