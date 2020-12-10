Cyberpunk 2077 Arrives on GeForce Now

Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated and curious players of this year, can also be played on GeForce Now.If you remember, in the test videos published for Cyberpunk 2077, it was revealed that even the RTX 3090 can play the game at 60 FPS at high settings.

While these published tests created a question mark in the minds of players with intermediate equipment, an important statement came from NVIDIA today. According to the statement, Cyberpunk 2077 can also be played on GeForce Now.

Thanks to GeForce Now, a cloud-based game service, even if you have low hardware, you will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX active, depending on your internet speed. So, how to play Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce Now? We answer for you.

How to Play Cyberpunk 2077 with GeForce Now?

To play Cyberpunk 2077 through NVIDIA’s cloud-based game service, you must first purchase the game through GoG, Epic Games and Steam.

Later, you can easily play your game on Windows and Mac PC, Android or Safari with your GeForce Now subscription. Of course, you need to have an internet speed of at least 15 Mbps for this. In addition, let’s mention that you can play Cyberpunk 2077 at the highest settings in 1080p resolution with an internet of 25 Mbps.

GeForce Now Price

There are two different subscription options for GeForce Now. The first of these is a free subscription. With a free subscription, users are given a 1-hour session limit.

Another subscription type of GeForce Now is listed as Founders. In this subscription, which has a monthly fee of 5.49 Euros, users are offered priority access, extended session limit and RTX feature.



