Cyberpunk 2077 Anticipates News In Streaming; Date And Time

Cyberpunk 2077 will be the protagonist of an official streaming on February 15 at 4:00 p.m. CET. On Xbox Series X|S it already appears as an optimized title. Cyberpunk 2077 will be the protagonist of a new official CD Projekt Red streaming. The Polish studio will show news about the game on February 15 at 4:00 p.m. (CET). In the news tweet they talk about “things” being talked about, which suggests some specific information about the new generation improvement.

Cyberpunk 2077 already appears as improved on Xbox Series X | S

In the last few hours, some users have noticed the update of the Cyberpunk 2077 icon on Xbox Series X | S. As you can see in the tweet below these lines, the symbol of the two models now appears, which underlines its optimization for the new generation. In fact, in the file information it appears as updated for these models. Once inside the game the improvement has not yet been activated.

His appearance anticipates that we can be very close to receiving him. Remember that the optimized version for Xbox Series X | S and PS5 is free for all those who have a copy of the last generation.

What time is Cyberpunk 2077 streaming around the world?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 12:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 10:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 09:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 10:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 07:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 12:00 p.m.

Peru: at 10:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 11:00 a.m.