Cyberpunk 2077 announces preload and unlock times

It is now less than a week before the anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077. To get us ready for the big day, CD Projekt Red has informed the correct times when the game can be preloaded and when it will have its final unlock.

According to the company, those who purchased the game in digital form on pre-order on PC will be able to pre-load it on December 7, a Monday. Those who bought it through GOG (CD Projekt Red’s own virtual store), will be able to start the download at 8 am in Brasília time. Those who bought the game on Steam and Epic Games, will only be able to download it from 1pm.

The story changes a little with the consoles. Whoever purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox (any of them) has preload available since December 3rd. PS5 and PS4 users are a little behind and will only be able to download the game on December 8th.

The final unlocking of the game, which will finally allow you to enjoy it in all its glory, also occurs at different times for each platform. On the PC, this will happen on December 9th at 9pm Brasília time. The console version will only be available a few hours later, at exactly midnight.

If you have a PlayStation or Xbox, it will be difficult to contain the anxiety knowing that friends on the PC will already be venturing into Night City. Only for those who have waited for the game for 7 years, what is three hours more? Comment below on the platform where you bought or plan to buy your copy of Cyberpunk 2077!



