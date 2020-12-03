Cyberpunk 2077 announces Cybernight with V message

There are only a few more days to go before the long-awaited release of Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt RED is taking the opportunity to make their fans even more excited. Today, they published a mysterious message on Twitter in which the female version of protagonist V comments about a fresh work coming.

It still promises to be something really big and the tweet ends with a hashtag of the word “Cybernight”. There is no clue as to what this Cybernight could be, but there are already many fans speculating about a possible event on the game’s launch night.

At least we just have to wait another week to find out what this message from V. is about. Until then, the way is to let your imagination run wild with what kind of special event or mission CD Projekt RED is preparing for us.

After many delays and postponements in recent months, Cyberpunk 2077 is due to be released on December 10 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.



