Cyberpunk 2077 and Minecraft RTX Supported GeForce 460.79 Driver Released

NVIDIA’s new 460.79 driver provides full optimization for Cyberpunk 2077 and Minecraft RTX.The green team has now rolled out the 460.79 Game Ready drivers signed by WHQL. The new version offers optimization for the highly anticipated game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, including DLSS and RTX ray tracing support. In addition, optimization has been added for another popular game, Minecraft RTX.

NVIDIA has also fixed numerous issues as well as game support. Five new monitors have gained G-Sync support, while two new features have been added to the NVIDIA Control Panel.

You can download the updated GeForce 460.79 Game Ready driver from the official NVIDIA page. You can also use our NVIDIA driver installation and update guide. You can take a look below for all the details about the driver.

Game Support

Cyberpunk 2077

Minecraft RTX

New Features and Changes

NVIDIA Control Panel

Background App Maximum Frame Rate control added. (Manage 3D Settings section)

Color Accuracy Mode feature has been added. (Display> Adjusting Desktop Color Settings section)

Problems Solved

Forza Motorsport 7: A black stripe appears during races on certain tracks.

Changing the color format from RGB to ycbcr422 when the refresh rate is set higher than 100 Hz.

GeForce RTX 3090 (SLI) (G-Ssync): System crashes when starting a game when G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitor).

GeForce RTX 30 series: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo () command returns wrong number of GPU Tensor Cores.

MPC-HC: Video player crashes while playing 1088 pixels wide videos.

5K display: Unable to adjust color settings from NVIDIA Control Panel> Change resolution when the screen is set to 5k resolution.

Windows 10 Problems

Steam VR: Stuttering and lag when a game is launched.

G-Sync (NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture): Increased GPU power consumption on systems using certain high refresh rate G-Sync monitors.

Freestyle (Vulkan apps): Blue screen issue when the “Alt + Tab” keys are pressed while running Vulkan apps when freestyle filters are applied.

YouTube: Video glitches while scrolling down the YouTube page.

Notebook: Some Pascal-based laptops with high refresh rates randomly drop to 60 Hz during gameplay.

G-Sync (Vulkan applications): Performance degradation when using G-Sync and switching from fullscreen to windowed mode from in-game settings. To remedy, start the game directly in windowed mode or disable G-Sync.

GeForce RTX 3070 (Clone Mode): When the resolution is set to 2560 × 1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state remains at maximum performance.

NVIDIA Turing or higher (Windows Movies and TV Player): When playing a 4k video in full screen mode on a 2560 × 1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the screen.



