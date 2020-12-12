Cyberpunk 2077 and its unworthy status on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077’s release on consoles is a far cry from what should have been an expected game for almost a decade. And in unsuitable conditions.

I’ve only been in Cyberpunk 2077 for a few hours, but what I’m playing is wonderful. I had a crash to start the game the first day, something that has happened to more people, I reinstalled and then I had no more performance problems or, for now, bugs. It looks especially good on PC. I, who am a 100% console gamer, decided to buy it on PC because the Next Gen version of PS5 / Series had not arrived yet, and some early PS4 and Xbox One videos were not very encouraging. I joked at the Tavern saying these Next Gen games should be played on PC. Joke because who knows me knows that I play nothing and less on this platform. But the reality is that the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 is no joke. It is a shame.

We analyzed the game on PC, the only version available for review. Although it is not something common, yes that often publishers -for whatever reason- only have a version available for analysis, and they tell you. If you want another, it will be later. The difference is that normally, when these “other” versions come out, they maintain the quality level of the one analyzed. Here it is evident that this is not the case. And it is evident that CD Projekt did not provide console copies because they were aware that the game could not come out like that. This Games Industry article is quite clairvoyant.

If a version of a game is not considered suitable to be analyzed due to the problems that it entails, that version of that game cannot be considered suitable to be put on sale. It seems like a truism, but the issue takes on dramatic overtones if we stick to the numbers. The release of Cyberpunk 2077 sold eight million copies on pre-order. Of which 41% is on consoles. That means that more than a third of players are holding a title in unsuitable condition.

If a version is not suitable for analysis, it cannot be suitable for sale

Is it a problem with the game or the consoles? The problem, basically, is with the developer company. It is she who decides where she wants to publish her title. It is she, naturally, who knows that something is wrong. That the 2013 PS4 and Xbox One hardware is outdated is self-evident. But this is where perhaps CD Projekt should have posed a couple of questions: Do we delay the game on consoles so that the experience is as close to PC as possible, or at least playable under minimal conditions? The numbers are not deceiving. It is the fastest-selling game on PC, it is a luxury they could afford (another issue would be more months of crunch for a team that has been on the limit for a long time). But there is also another question on the table that could have been asked: should we have canceled the PS4 and Xbox One version and left it all for the new generation? I read a tweet that spoke of greed, and it is a word that does not clash with me. They say that another delay would have been dramatic economically. I don’t know to what extent. Going out like this on consoles has meant falling almost 30% in the stock market.

Nobody wants to miss out on a market of more than 150 million consoles, but the current state of the game on a technical level on consoles has no justification. At Meristation we are analyzing this version (which today has a 1.04 patch to improve performance), and the impressions of all the colleagues who have bought the game coincide. In One S, unplayable with drops below 15fps. Poor performance and image quality on PS4. Obvious performance problems on One X. And on new consoles, in backward compatible format, 60fps option, yes, but in exchange for a really low image quality.



