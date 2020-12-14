Cyberpunk 2077, analysis on PS4 and Xbox One

We analyzed the PS4 and Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077. Night City does not show the same face as it does on the other platforms. Lack of work.

Note: the analysis and the note correspond to the versions of PS4 and Xbox One. If you want to read the complete analysis on PC, click here. We will carry out an exclusive assessment of the new generation once the dedicated port arrives.

The closure of the generation that has accompanied us since 2013 has not been marked by the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S: Cyberpunk 2077 has. The CD Projekt RED mega-project has been a silent companion throughout these 7 years . He was always there, present in the second row, flying over platforms where the highest expectations were placed. The promotional tour was not exactly short. Keanu Reeves spearheaded what promised to be a brilliant arrival. In all these years we have not seen any image that corresponds to a version in development of PlayStation and Xbox. The doubts were on the table.

Cyberpunk 2077 crossed the finish line on October 5. Any video game puts an end to its development when it enters the gold phase. That version 1.0 in each physical copy became the entry point for a potential audience of more than 100 million. After its multiple delays, there was practically a month left to receive it on November 19. Everything fell apart in a few weeks: the date was changed again. This time the study aimed directly at the basic models. “The game is ready on PC and works great on the new generation of consoles, they could be released on those platforms. However, despite the fact that the game has been certified in the current generation by both Sony and Microsoft, some final optimizations in such a massive and complex game require a little extra time ”, commented Adam Kicinski, one of the CEOs of CD Projekt RED. “It may sound unreal when someone says that 21 days can make a difference in such a massive and complex game, but it really does.”

Along the way we could see (finally) what it looked like on consoles. Night Wire Special was the frame chosen on November 17 to show the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X versions. In the footage, it already hinted at some performance problems in the first, while the new generation seemed to run without problems. The company was omitting the basic version for no specific reason. Life went on. A week later they did the same on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5, this time without the parafarnalia of the broadcast. Again, the base model was omitted; the same old ghost was being generated again.

Kicinski reappeared, this time in the financial results for Q3 2020. During the meeting, he assured that the game “will perform very well on each of the platforms.” Specifically, he maintained that it worked well on PS4 and Xbox One, especially considering the magnitude of Night City. “Of course, a little worse than on the [consoles] pro, but surprisingly good,” it said. Words that fell on deaf ears once we reached December 10.

And it is that Cyberpunk 2077 is a completely different game if we put the PC version face to face with the console version. It is night and day in a Night City that stands as the undisputed protagonist of your entire stay in it. The face it shows on PS4 and Xbox One is from an unworthy state, as our editorial coordinator, Salvador Fernàndez, said in one of the portal’s opinion columns. Of those 8 million copies reserved between physical and digital formats, those console users who have placed their trust in the work they have been doing all these years are included. Shattered confidence once you discovered what was behind the edit menu.

The city without limits that Francisco Alberto Serrano portrayed in his analysis is at your fingertips on your computer. And so is, naturally, on console. The problem is that these do not show the herculean work to capture the Californian megacity. Furthermore, the user is the one who must make the effort to invest 40, 50 or 100 hours in an experience full of technical problems. Problems that denote the obvious: Cyberpunk 2077 is too big for hardware dated 2013. The analysis has been done based on update 1.04.



