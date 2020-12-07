Cyberpunk 2077, analysis. A city without limits

CD Projekt does it again, to go further than anyone else and to lay the foundations of excellence for the coming years.

Since the sandbox and open worlds began to prevail in the most luxurious and demanding sector of the video game, the extent of the map has been one of those easy metrics to throw in promotions. Although the presence of procedural games makes it practically impossible to compete for the first place, the total area still retains a certain aura of prestige. However, and already focusing on the open games of the urban environment, the extension has never been enough to fully recreate the sensations that a big city produces.

Let’s think about the first time we visit one of the great cities of the world: New York, Tokyo, London, Hong Kong … we review our individual sensations when we find ourselves in some of its nerve points: Times Square, the Shibuya crossing, Piccadilly … Yes, we know that the city stretches over vast distances, but that is not what impresses at those times. What we feel in the triple shock generated by the crowd around us, our smallness in the face of the monumental structures that surround us and the sensory saturation of the noises, stimuli and lights that invite us to experience, consume or live the hundreds of options that are unfold before our crowded senses.

Playing those moments in a video game is complicated, mainly because the scale of our character with respect to the world is not comparable to the real one for both technical and practical reasons. There are magnificent examples that manage to recreate their spirit, their history and the image that they evoke through their relevance in other visual media, but they cannot come close to scale or true density. Nor is it easy to recreate in the video game some of the elements that give big cities their magic: their infinity of opportunities and microverses piled up in a few square meters, the whimsical combinations between centuries-old tradition and the inexorable pace of urban development, or those Impossible contrasts between the dynamism and the stillness that can emerge in every corner, as if by magic.

If that approach, in that pale reflection that are the virtual cities of the video game, are some of the main achievements of the medium when it comes to creating virtual environments, how could the task of reproducing Night City be considered? How to propose the scale of a futuristic megalopolis conceived as a dream that brings together the best and especially the worst of contemporary cities, multiplied to the nth degree? For CD Projekt the answer to this becomes evident as you play Cyberpunk 2077: with work, passion and more work, with nine intense years of development whose most obvious initial result is having turned all the urban open games that have been into dollhouses. appeared in the history of the video game so far.

“Live on the edge”

Among the fundamental elements to be a cyberpunk in the 2020 rules, was that of “live on the Edge”, living on the edge, in an area where you risk your money, your reputation and even your life on something as vague as a principle . That principle seems to have transcended the pages of the role-playing game to take over CD Projekt as a studio and set the goal of setting a new benchmark when it comes to creating scenarios. Touring Night City is recreating one of the greatest works of digital architecture ever made in the video game, an exercise in fantasy that tries to capture the soul of the fictional Californian city, today little less than a city-state under the iron influence of the Arasaka corporation.

Opulence and misery, splendor and dirt, rich constructions assaulted by the protesting power of graffiti as the last bit of protest against the incontestable power of the powerful. “They are wet streets, foggy nights, cars, faceless people doing the things they do”, as Mike Pondsmith said in that long-ago video from January 2013, when he made what was a manifesto of what he wanted the Cyberpunk 2077 video game and why he had chosen CD Projekt when he had already rejected several attempts to make video games with the license. “They were fans, they knew the material better than I remembered,” he saw something more in them than wanting to license a recognized name to make one more game. A faith that has been fully endorsed, with a true turning point in the video game.

The recreation of Night City is overwhelming in its scale, in its verticality and density. From the first moment we leave our apartment in Watson and step freely on the stairs of the Megatorre where we live, we find a city such as we have never seen it in the video game. Its streets are full of life, not only with pedestrians from one side to another, but with eats rcios, street food stalls, people chatting, paying attention to a shop window. Despite the fact that the size of the city forces us to use vehicles to get from one place to another, the team has ensured that all areas also make sense for pedestrians, with their generous sidewalks, zebra crossings and traffic lights, elevated walkways to cross roads, alleys to cut through and dangers in the shadows. It is convenient, from time to time, to do the exercise of leaving the vehicles and dedicating ourselves to walking quietly through the streets, appreciating the efforts that have been made in creating a scenario that is not only appearance but is staged with purpose and attention retail.



