Cyberpunk 2077: Allows NPCs to push their ass out

In Cyberpunk 2077, a new bug seems to be taking over the entire Night City by causing drivers to drive on their feet and with no pants on. The failure of the butt from outside has been reported by several players on social networks and appears as one of the many problems that CD Projekt Red should correct.

According to several posts shared on Twitter and Reddit, players are having a new glitch problem in Cyberpunk 2077, now involving city driving. In the images and videos reported, it is possible to observe that NPCs and protagonist V – when the vehicle is seen with the camera in third person – become mannequins without pants, standing on the seat in a bizarre position.

In fact, it looks like the clothes in the CDPR title are more personalization embellishments than something to actually use. From my own experience, I took a screenshot reporting one of those moments on my PS4, where after looking in the mirror – by the way my character appeared without hair, even though I customized it with one – the pants just disappeared. Check it out below.



