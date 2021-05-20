Cyberpunk 2077: All Four Complaints Against CDPR Come Together in One Lawsuit

Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED confirms that the courts have merged all class action lawsuits that have been proposed to date.The judicial situation of CD Projekt RED receives an important update. The Polish company has announced on its website that the four ongoing class action lawsuits have been compiled to form a single lawsuit. All this is due to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which hit the market with bugs and very serious performance problems, especially on the base consoles.

The study publishes that “the courts have merged the class action lawsuits and named a lead plaintiff. After the merger, the four lawsuits will potentially be subject to normal court procedures. ” At least two of these complaints come directly from some shareholders, who accuse the company of having misled them, since the company even said that the game looked “fantastic” on Xbox One and PS4. The other two complaints have not been detailed, but their merger suggests the possibility that their nature is similar.

In the same statement it is noted that these phrases have been translated directly from Polish, so it is possible that something was lost in the translation. “Despite all the efforts put into this translation, there may be certain discrepancies or omissions.” In case of error, the statement in Polish is the one with the highest validity.

In the process of improvement

Cyberpunk 2077 went on sale last December amid criticism. After several delays, the ambitious project was marketed with problems of all kinds, to the point that it was withdrawn from the PlayStation Store. Be that as it may, CD Projekt RED has spent all these months polishing the gaming experience, so it has not yet revealed anything about the two expansions that are planned.

The game is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions work through backward compatibility, but this year they will receive an optimized version.