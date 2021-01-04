Cyberpunk 2077: Admin pressure caused content limitation

Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 not only had a troubled release, but also had several complicated situations in its development that resulted in cutting out a lot of game content, according to a publication in GameFAQs.

Recently, a user named JoeBuck80 published on GameFAQs that the final version of Cyberpunk 2077 should have a much larger scale in terms of history, gameplay and even world design, but it was picked up to be released still in 2020.

According to the publication, senior members of CD Projekt RED forced developers to cut out a lot of game content, even those that were already promised to be delivered during the company’s biased marketing campaign to promote the title.

According to reports, top executives of CDPR and foreign investors intervened in the development process and tried to force some situations such as, for example, a mission that has been rewritten more than twelve times so far, because one of the company’s high-ranking members was not pleased.

Still according to the user, Cyberpunk 2077 should have a longer history and a more robust NCPD wanted system, but the developers had to cut the content, since they didn’t have enough time to deal with technical material problems – which can finally get to the game in the post-launch DLC scheduled for earlier this year.



