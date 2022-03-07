Cyberpunk 2077 Adds Vehicle Combat Through A Mod

Cyberpunk 2077: According to the creator of the mod, there are traces of this functionality in the source code of the video game, although it has not been developed. The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 came out alongside update 1.5, which brings in numerous changes and improvements. However, one of the features that is not present is vehicle combat, something that has been fixed thanks to a mod. The curious thing about the matter is that its creator, Scissors, claims that he has found traces of this feature in the code of the title.

“There is some functionality in the game code that allows the use of weapons to be activated while the player is driving. It appears to have been deactivated, but thanks to some work, it has now been almost completely restored.” In addition, the mod also activates police chases, one of the shortcomings that has generated the most criticism.

“Elden Ring also has no police chases”

At the moment, CD Projekt RED has not commented on whether they will activate these options in the future, although mission director Pawel Sasko made some controversial words during an official streaming. The developer said “not all open world games” had police chases. “I don’t think the open worlds of Elden Ring or the new Sonic are going to have them.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. The title will have two story expansions, although the harsh launch has completely changed the internal calendar. To this day, these unpublished contents have not yet been presented. Additionally, the multiplayer standalone experience has been canceled and will be funneled into the mainline products.

Like other companies, CD Projekt has shown its support for Ukraine in the war started by Russia. The company has announced that it will stop its operations in Russia and Belarus, which includes not only stopping sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 and other games, but also stopping selling games on its GOG.com platform.