Cyberpunk 2077: additional warnings for epilepsy patients

Cyberpunk 2077, gamers have been waiting for a very long time, the release date has been delayed multiple times and it is finally out. The game, which was undertaken by CD Projekt Red, who had also released the Witcher series, which was previously highly acclaimed, is on the agenda this time with a different subject than postponements. Based on a scene in which the braindance feature of CD Projekt Red is used, comments are made that it may cause serious seizures during gameplay.

CD Projekt Red stated that they will add a new epilepsy alert to the Cyberpunk 2077 game and are working on a permanent solution.

While the Braindance feature is active, the white and red lights blink for a few seconds before the white flickers on the screen. This scene is said to be similar to the effect of the device that neurologists use to trigger the seizure for diagnostic purposes in real life.

It has a warning that the game may cause seizures in the end user license agreement. But this warning is in the middle of a long legal document and will not be of interest to most people. The warning text in the game is as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077 contains flashing lights and images that can trigger epileptic seizures. If you or anyone around you has epilepsy, consult your doctor before playing the game. If you experience dizziness, changes in vision, eye or muscle twitches, loss of consciousness, disorientation, involuntary movements or contractions during play, stop playing the game immediately and consult your doctor.

We will see together to what extent a new epilepsy warning or a permanent solution will eliminate the problem.



