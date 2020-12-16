Cyberpunk 2077 acceleration method for AMD owners

We explain how you can run Cyberpunk 2077 on CPUs without AVX and improve performance on AMD Ryzen CPUs.

Modder Scorpija has released a mod that allows PC gamers to run Cyberpunk 2077 on non-AVX CPUs. Moreover, a FEX tweak is also included in this mode where AMD Ryzen owners can improve the performance of the game on their systems.

Let’s start with the non-AVX CPU fix. All you have to do is download the mod from here and copy the executable file into your Cyberpunk2077 \ bin \ x64 folder. However, you will have to change and replace the .exe file. Also note that this fix only works for the GOG version of Cyberpunk 2077 (no DRM).

On the other hand, Reddit’s UnhingedDoork provided the following tweaking guide that AMD Ryzen owners can improve the performance of the game. This tweak aims to improve minimum and average frame rates and support for multi-threading that will increase the overall gaming experience.

Here’s what you need to do to improve the game’s performance;

Step 1: Download the HxD hex editor

Step 2: Open Cuberpunk2077.exe from HxD

Step 3: Search for “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08”

Step 4: Replace them with “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08”

Step 5: Save the file and run the game

We hope CD Projekt RED will include these tweaks in a new PC update. The team released the 1.04 update yesterday. However, this update did not resolve all problems in the system. That’s why players tend to use these types of performance enhancement methods.

CD Projekt RED has fucked big, especially on the console side. The game, which works one way or another on the PC, is a candidate to be the worst game of recent years on older generation consoles.



