Cyberpunk 2077: a bug allows you to run faster than cars!

Go fast, run fast … Thanks to our tips, you will soon be able to run much faster on Cyberpunk 2077. This, thanks to a bug in the game!

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly THE game of the end of 2020. Not necessarily for the right reasons. That said, if the game seems riddled with bugs, there are a few that are quite useful. Like the one that allows us to run faster.

It can’t be said that Cyberpunk 2077 made a quiet entrance. Quite the contrary, the CD Projekt set generated a lot of ink after its release.

Some take it out on the gameplay of the game, which is almost unplayable to name some. While the others point the finger at the many glitches present in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, we have to admit that some bugs in the game are more useful to us than others. Of course, male genders appearing unexpectedly are not the prettiest to see …

On the other hand, a bug after installing a cyberware mod allows players to move around much faster. A way to quickly catch up with the cars that roam the city.

This Cyberpunk 2077 bug is rather easy to set up and offers a very useful movement speed in the game. However, you will need to download the Maneuvering System cyberware.

CYBERPUNK 2077: BRAND NEW LEGS TO RUN FASTER!

Once you’ve got it and got it installed at the Octavio Clinic in Arroyo, your shiny new legs! Especially since this bug can be combined with another!

If you combine this with the “Reinforced Tendons” cyberware, your double jumps will only be more perilous! This will delight gamers who have no time to waste.

Thus, you will be a parkour ace and you will be able to roam the city of Cyberpunk 2077, called Night City, like a hare in full swing. Don’t thank us!



