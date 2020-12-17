Cyberpunk 2077, a big patch is coming

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was, with a euphemism, complicated: the numerous bugs, but above all an older generation console version with too many technical compromises, seriously risk tarnishing the reputation of a rapidly growing software house like CD Projekt (ve we told the story in a special, a few days ago).

The Polish software house was forced by the now impossible discontent to officially apologize, and to offer a refund to users who had purchased the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This, however, has created a further short circuit: many users have in fact seen their request rejected by PlayStation Network and Xbox Store, which have repacked the problem to CD Projekt.

Meanwhile, according to VICE reports, GameStop in the US has shared a memorandum to educate its employees on the behavior to be followed with customers who express complaints or ask for information about the game. A note that reveals how an important update should arrive on December 21, which would solve many problems of the title. The full text would read as follows:

Beyond the known information, in short, if the indiscretion proves to be founded on Monday 21 we will have something to talk about. Of course, it is unlikely that a patch – especially close to launch – will be able to erase the weaknesses that afflict the game, and which on consoles do not have to do so much with the many bugs, but with structural problems. Cyberpunk 2077 is out, but the wait for the game isn’t over: it has turned into waiting for the next update.



