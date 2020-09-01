Cyberpunk 2077, 3 Origin Stories For Your Character

The Cyberpunk 2077 video game brings new information about the origin story that your character may have. Find out what they are!

On August 10, 2020, the controversial game “Cyberpunk 2077” that the public has been waiting for a long time, released a trailer in which it is explained what will be the option to give an origin story to your character. You can choose between “Nómada”, “Street Kid” and “Corpo”. The origin story you select will change the course of the game, the interaction with characters, settings and decisions you can make.

Origin Stories

Next, we’ll explain what each of these origin stories is about and the paths it will take you on.

The Wanderer belongs to a group in the Badlands, a deserted area outside the limits of Night City where life is not so fast-paced and technology is not cutting-edge. For one reason or another, this character’s path is found by abandoning his group and trying to find a way to Night City.

The Street Kid character grew up in Night City and knows the streets as well as anyone. They are familiar with the ins and outs of local gangs and other common happenings. The street smarts that come with this path will be extremely convenient as the player interacts with a colorful cast of shadowy characters throughout the campaign.

Lastly, players can select the Corporate or “Corpo” option. This character path is found in the skyscrapers among the wealthy of Night City. Players who select this option have risen to one of the highest positions at Arasaka Corporation. These players have the ability to read between the lines, using their expert negotiation skills.

Even if you have to choose between three different origin stories, you can always start a new one by selecting a new past. This makes the game look even more promising than we expected, putting at our disposal three different stories with its essence each.

The official release date will be November 19, 2020 and will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.



