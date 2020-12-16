Cyberpunk 2077: 10 Emergency solutions the game needs

No game is absolutely perfect and Cyberpunk 2077 is no exception. Here is a list of the solutions that the game needs and that require more attention

The biggest fix CD Projekt Red needs for Cyberpunk 2077 is bugs and other glitches on PS4 and Xbox One. They work better on newer consoles but aren’t perfect yet. From pop-up graphics that take minutes to load to broken missions and game crashes, these console versions are a mess.

It may be one of the craziest launches for a high-profile game the industry has seen for some time, because PC build is receiving high praise as a contender for year-end awards. Anyway, in addition to the errors, there are other things that must also be corrected in the game and here in La Verdad Noticias we share them with you.

10. Shoot while driving

Players can shoot while other characters drive, but they cannot shoot alone. This basically means that the filming is done only for certain story justifications. This is strange considering that the fire button indicator appears while driving in some vehicles, but it never works. This could be a bug in the game where players are supposed to be able to do it or it’s a bug showing an option that shouldn’t exist.

9. Conversations that interrupt conversations

This could also be the result of a glitch or it could just be bad programming. Players can sometimes get calls in the middle of an important story scene just because they are on the radar for a police side mission, or something like that.

This means that two different conversations will take place on the screen at the same time. Whether it’s a technical problem or not, it doesn’t matter because you need a solution either way.

8. Quick trips at selected points

For an open-world game as big as Cyberpunk 2077, it doesn’t make much sense to deny players fast travel. Fast trips can only be made to and from certain locations. Getting to these locations to get to a mission quickly can sometimes be too tricky. There is no justification for the story as these are supposed to be warp points like in Star Trek.

7. The car does not drive automatically

Another weird thing about travel is that players can call their games collected from anywhere in the world. That’s cool, which means these cars, bikes, or whatever are smart enough to go on autopilot in town. However, at the moment there is no option for them to automatically drive players anywhere once they get in the car. If ever there was a way to fix fast travel in this game, it would be this, although it’s certainly not perfect.

6 dialogue break

Although there are two options for skipping dialogs, you cannot skip all dialogs. However, for the most part, whenever a great scene is going on, the text can be scrawled. This is not the case in some cases, which could be due to a fault. What is not due to a failure is apparently the dialogue that occurs on car trips.

5. Love Like Fire

This is a widely known bug that can make any gamer pull their hair out. After the first set of missions, approximately three hours later if no side activities are done, players will go on this mission where they will raid a tower.

It starts by surrounding the building with a turret fight and what should happen is it lands after all the enemies are taken down. For whatever reason, a system bug causes it to never land and the only solution at the moment is to erase the saved data and start over.

4. Shot from the deck

Shooting in the game is tight, except for shooting from cover. There is no cap button at this time. Players can crouch and aim from cover to fire at enemies, which is not ideal. I mean, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s hard to say if this is due to bad programming or a bug in the game, but it needs to be corrected either way.

3. Add a third person camera

The first-person perspective isn’t as jarring as some people thought before the game came along. Most of the reviews had no problems. However, as an option, it would be good to include the third person perspective as it is the preferred style of play for many players. Players get into this point of view while in a car, so why not do it for walking as well?

2. Brands of weapons for sale

Here’s a pro tip for the game: don’t buy things in stores. Random enemies and chests will have tons of gear and weapons to dish out. Sometimes it can be too much, which makes this a good way to make money early on. However, there is a problem with this. At this time, there is no way to label the equipment for sale or storage. So basically it becomes a memorization game while trying to sell stuff. It’s clunky compared to modern RPGs, that’s the point.

1. Map button

On PS4 / PS5, pressing the touchpad will open the general character menu. From here, players can check their gear, missions, the map, etc. While this entry could simply be about fixing the menu system as it is clunky as mentioned above, this solution is in an inarticulate part of the menu, namely the map. Dedicating a button to the map would make navigation much less complicated. There are ways to do this on the touchpad, as other games have discovered like Ghost of Tsushima.



