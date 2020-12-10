Cyberpunk 2077: 1 million concurrent players at its premier

The CD Projekt RED game raises passions and confirms that the amount of advance pre-orders of the game on PC has been enormous. Now on sale.

Cyberpunk 2077 is already a reality and there are more than a million players who have witnessed it tonight on Steam. Valve’s digital video game portal for PC, which had been anticipating for weeks that it was going to fill the sales charts through its reservations, already has the title of CD Projekt RED not only as the best-selling work of the platform, but also with a peak of more than a million concurrent active users at around 03:00 in the morning in Spain.

The night has been long in Night City: Cyberpunk 2077 makes an appearance

The data speaks for itself and the numbers are obvious. As reported by SteamDatabase, the database that filters in real time Steam players and simultaneous viewers on Twitch, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen meteoric growth since its release time just hours ago.

During this night and well into the morning, there have been several points where the new thing from the parents of The Witcher 3 has had more than a million viewers on Twitch, especially when the title was not yet available and there were only broadcasts of advance copies (press, influencers, etc.).

At midnight, when the game was released on Steam, the number of spectators has decreased significantly: those who were watching games have taken control.

That Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the preferred platforms for the users to whom this title is directed is something that does not surprise, however, but it remains to be seen how many millions of copies the title will be able to sell on the computer. On consoles it is also already available; specifically on PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; in the latter two by backward compatibility. The next gen version will be released in 2021 for free for those who already have their copy on Sony and Microsoft consoles. Lastly, also Google Stadia.

You can read our analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 here, where we have scored it with a note of 10 out of 10. Masterpiece according to the criteria of this magazine.



