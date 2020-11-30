Cyber Monday 2020: The websites with the best offers

After an exhausting ‘Black Week’, there is still one more day, the last 24 hours of discounts and offers in the so-called ‘hangover’ of Black Friday, a ‘Cyber ​​Monday’ or cyber Monday in which the discounts are mainly focused on articles of Technology – hence the name. Next we are going to review the stores that will maintain their discounts until midnight today, November 30:

Cyber ​​Monday Samsung

Gathering in one the festivities of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday -as many have decided to do this year- Samsung extends until midnight today its discounts of a Black Week to the top of technological offers like these:

Discounts of up to 40% on Mobile

Discounts of up to 42% on Televisions

Discounts of up to 25% on IT

Discounts of up to 25% on Tablets

Discounts of up to 45% on Smartwatches and Audio

Discounts of up to 40% on Home Appliances

Cyber ​​monday apple

As is often the case, Apple follows its own current, and instead of already being discounted, it prefers to apply its special promotions on the same day of the event. Thus, Apple’s Black Friday continues until midnight today, Monday 30. Their offers are up to 150 euros, but they will not be applied immediately on the product to buy, but if you buy an Apple device that is on sale, You pay its full price in exchange for the amount that they were going to discount you are given on a gift card to spend at the Apple Store.

If you are looking for a computer, this year’s MacBook Air Retina with Intel chipset and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 2 Thunderbolt ports (Intel) are discounted by 50 euros and will only be available until the stock runs out. The 16 ” MacBook Pro as well as the 21.5 ” iMac have a discount of 150 euros.

Cyber ​​Monday Amazon

The Internet giant is also not losing ground. As soon as the Black Friday counter was over, their website started with Cyber ​​Monday. What can we find? starting with the flash offers that continue to appear today: Telephony, wellness, entertainment, technology, furniture and many others receive offers of between 10-15% and more aggressive offers of 40, 50 or 58% inclusive.

Simply enter your HUB and select the type of product you are looking for in the column on the left. In this link you can check all the mobiles and TVs that Amazon has today in discount.



