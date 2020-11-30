Cyber Monday 2020: the best video game

The Black Friday dessert is loaded with offers from the main chain stores, such as Amazon, GAME and Fnac. We choose the best.

After a Black Friday 2020 mainly oriented to digital sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time to say goodbye to the most important promotion of offers of the year with Cyber ​​Monday, which is still the Monday after Black Friday . Like the previous one, we are facing a North American tradition that we have also adopted in the video game sector, which has only today, November 30, endless sales on consoles and PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch games.

In the case of GAME, they have preferred to extend the Black Friday 2020 promotion until 23:59 (CET) this Monday; For their part, FNAC and Amazon maintain the discounts that we already saw in many of last week’s games until midnight. All in all, the promotions on PS4 hits for less than 10 euros are still active, as are the discounts on 128 GB memory cards compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Without further ado, we leave you here these offers, which in many homes can be a preview of Christmas shopping. And you, what do you keep?

Games for less than 10 euros at Amazon, FNAC and GAME

God of War for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC and GAME

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Specialist Edition in GAME

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC and GAME

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon and GAME

Gran Turismo Sport for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon and GAME

Starlink Starter Pack for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC and GAME

Tekken 7 for PS4 for 9.95 euros on Amazon and GAME

Rainbow Six Siege for PS4 for 7.95 euros at Amazon and GAME

Ghost Recon Wildlands for PS4 for 9.95 euros in GAME

The Last of Us Remastered for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon, FNAC and GAME

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC, GAME and Amazon

God of War 3 Remastered for PS4 for 9.95 euros on Amazon and GAME

The Division for PS4 for 9.95 euros in GAME

Bloodborne for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon, FNAC and GAME

Uncharted 4 for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon, FNAC and GAME

Nioh for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC and GAME

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon and GAME

Ratchet & Clank for PS4 for 9.95 euros at Amazon, FNAC, and GAME

LittleBigPlanet 3 for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC, GAME

InFamous Second Son for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC, GAME

Killzone: Shadow Fall for PS4 for 9.95 euros at FNAC, GAME

Until Dawn for PS4 for 9.95 euros in GAME



