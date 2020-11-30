Cyber Monday 2020: the best deals on mobiles

Black Friday is over. But as always with big events, the hangover remains. This is where Cyber ​​Monday, or Cyber ​​Monday, was born, a day that was fortuitously promoted in the United States when the results of Black Friday 2005 yielded the curious fact that sales of electronic products on the Monday after Thanksgiving had increased. Funny because officially Black Friday was over, but the sales continued.

Given this, online store merchants decided to extend the sales period and focus it on two sections, online commerce and the focus on electronic products, so Cybermonday is a kind of Black Friday exclusively online aimed at the electronics sector and which includes, from video games to mobiles, computers, TVs, home theater, appliances, etc.

Cyber ​​Monday 2020 Smartphones

If you still need a mobile and you haven’t found it in the past week, you have these models with discounts and offers:

Samsung

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 399 euros

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: 299 euros

Samsung Galaxy A20s: 139 euros

Samsung Galaxy A31: 179.18 euros

Samsung Galaxy M21: 179 euros

Samsung Galaxy M11: 135 euros

Samsung Galaxy A21s: 169 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 905 euros

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: 299 euros

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: 560 euros

Samsung Galaxy Note10 +: 719 euros

Samsung Galaxy Note20: 799 euros

Media Markt

Samsung Galaxy S20 ULTRA 5G: € 899 before € 1,359

Samsung Galaxy A71: € 329, before € 469

Samsung A51: € 229, before € 369

Samsung Galaxy A20E: € 135, before € 159

Apple

Amazon

iPhone 11 Pro Max (Refurbished): 999 euros

Phone 11 Pro Max 512GB: 1,299 euros

K-Tuin

iPhone 12 mini: from 784 euros, to € 809, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money for other purchases)

iPhone 12: from € 881, before € 909, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)

iPhone 11: from € 668, before € 689, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)

iPhone SE 64GB and 128GB: from € 469, before € 489, 8% (4% direct + 4% K-tuin money)

iPhone SE 256: from € 626, before € 659, 10% (5% direct + 5% K-tuin money)

iPhone Xr: from € 571, before € 589, 6% (3% direct + 3% K-tuin money)

iPhone XS Max 64GB Silver and Gray: € 749



