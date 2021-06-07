‘Cyber ElBuggado 2020’: Game Had Internal Video With Several Bugs

Cyber ElBuggado 2020: Cyberpunk 2077 had airs of a great and impeccable title, but unfortunately it arrived in stores a little different from what many imagined and even with some bugs. Interestingly, the CD Projekt RED was aware of several of them and even put them all in some videos.

Last weekend, a Reddit user known as takemdds341234123 released some videos that were named Cyber ElBuggado 2020 and, as the title itself suggests, it brings several flaws found by the team that developed the game – and some of them are quite bizarre .

Check out the videos in question below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is available in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.