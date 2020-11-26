‘Cyber Deals’ offers on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announces its offers for the period coinciding with Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Zelda, Xenoblade, Dragon Ball, Donkey Kong, and more.

Nintendo does not comment on Black Friday, but it does join the offers of the period with the greatest discounts of the year. The Cyber ​​Deals of the eShop, traditional in the Japanese house, are here and start this Thursday, November 26 with a huge list of Nintendo Switch games with up to 84% discount. Let’s take a look at the highlights, as games like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition drop in price.

Cyber ​​Deals on Nintendo Switch games: sales until December 3

The Nintendo Switch Cyber ​​Deals offers in the eShop begin this Thursday, November 26 at 3:00 p.m. (CET) and can be used until next Thursday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. (local time). We’re talking about discounts of up to 84% on titles from both Nintendo itself and prominent publishers such as Activision, CD Projekt, 2K Games, PlatinumGames, Koei Tecmo, Blizzard Entertainment, Koch Media, Bandai Namco, and Bethesda.

To access the promotion, just go to the official Nintendo eShop website or from the eShop itself on Nintendo Switch. You need to have an Internet connection and have the console updated to its latest version. Likewise, we remember that to download the purchased titles we must have enough free space; here you can see great deals on microSD cards compatible with it.

Nintendo Switch games on sale during Cyber ​​Deals

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (33% off)

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition (33% off)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (33% off)

Fire Emblem Three Houses (33% off)

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze (33% off)

Astral Chain (33% off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (50% off)

Dark Souls Remastered (50% off)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (84% off)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (75% off)

The Outer Worlds (50% off)

Borderlands Legendary Collection (40% off)

BioShock: The Collection (40% off)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (50% off)

Mortal Kombat 11 (60% off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (30% off)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (49% off)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (49% off)

Metro 2033 Redux (50% off)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (50% off)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkenss & the Secret Hideout (30% off)

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (32% off)



