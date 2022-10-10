CW’s Mental Health Initiative Launches Amid Regime Change

At the CW’s May preview presentation, then-Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz announced that a new initiative with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy would be launched in the 2022-2023 season to address “the number one problem facing America’s youth: mental disorders.” health”, developing storylines in network programs, as well as working with advertisers and affiliates, as well as in social networks.

The launch in the fall of 2022 is in full swing, and the initiative has already been launched, and Stevie Wonder, who performed live at the presentation of The CW Upfront in May, allowed his song “Where is Our Love Song” to be used as the official soundtrack of “Dare to Love, Defy Hate”.

The launch will take place a week after Pedowitz, as well as Rick Haskins, president of the CW, director of streaming and branding Rick Haskins, left after the completion of the acquisition of the Nexstar network. This is happening against the backdrop of a regime change and Nexstar’s plans to shift the CW’s focus on youth to broader, older and cheaper programming.

“The CW Network is honored to partner with the U.S. Surgeon General to start this incredibly important national conversation and movement about youth mental health,” said new CW president Dennis Miller. “Through the power of our storytelling and our unprecedented reach across all platforms, The CW is committed to bringing information and access to resources related to mental health to our audience, helping to get rid of negative prejudices associated with this topic.”

Timed to coincide with National Bullying Prevention Month and launching on World Mental Health Day, this seasonal campaign kicks off with a new public service announcement featuring the CW’s on-screen talents, including Walker’s Jared Padelecki and All American’s Daniel. Ezra and Walker: Cat McNamara of Independence, dedicated to online hate and cyberbullying in partnership with the non-profit organization The Cybersmile Foundation.

The original CW series, which will campaign with special storylines and episodes revolving around mental health issues, includes “All Americans” and “All Americans: Homecoming,” with Nancy Drew, Superman and Lois, Walker and Walker: Independence also set to solve problems. mental health this season.