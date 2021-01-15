CW boss talks about the future of the DC series

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Pedowitz, head of broadcaster The CW, spoke about the future of DC series on the channel after the cancellation of the Arrow Green and the Canaries series, Arrow’s spin-off.

During the conversation, Pedowitz admitted that the problems that affected the project are linked to poorly managed planning. “We were unable to develop a model similar to what happened with Stargirl,” he revealed.

The heroine series had a successful first season on streaming DC Universe before being taken to US open television. Stargirl will now debut her 2nd season directly on the network.

“We hoped that the series would start [to be aired] on HBO Max and then make a second debut on The CW,” he argued about the plan that the producers initially had about production.

Then Pedowitz said that everyone tried to think of a plausible solution to all of these issues, but they couldn’t find a way to make everything work.

Other DC series projects at The CW

Throughout the interview, the head of the broadcaster also spoke about Swamp Thing, in the original, which also had its first season shown on the streaming DC Universe. According to him, it is unlikely that the series will be shown again on The CW.

Currently, the channel is preparing for the debut of the 2nd season of Batwoman, which appears full of news after the departure of Ruby Rose.

This time, the series will feature Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, a new heroine who will replace Kate Kane, previously played by Ruby.

The new episodes of the production begin to be shown from next Sunday (17).