Customize your chats with different backgrounds

If there is something that causes conflict for WhatsApp users, it is not being able to customize the backgrounds of their chats, but now this is going to change.

The beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android already allow the customization of the funds in each conversation. Be careful, if you still cannot make these changes, do not worry, since it is the beta version, so it is not available for everyone, but do not despair that soon we will all be able to use it.

Now, in order not to be misinformed when we have the possibility to change the wallpapers in the messaging application, here we leave you how to test the new custom WhatsApp wallpapers.

WhatsApp trick for multiple wallpapers

Fortunately, a trick for Android is that the APK files allow you to install the beta version without being in the program, so all you have to do to put different wallpapers in each WhatsApp chat is the following:

Download the APK file of WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.20.207.1

Install file

Once the installation is finished, in any chat we go to the three points in the upper right corner and select Wallpaper

Once we access a menu, it allows us to choose different default WhatsApp wallpapers, divided into categories: Light, Dark, and Solid colors, as well as a section to search our files for images or own photos to place in the background.

According to WABetaInfo, when selecting a background from the APP, whether it is default or your own, a preview will appear of how it will look configured once selected to suit the user can start to use.

With this update we will have the possibility to configure the same wallpaper for several conversations at the same time – as long as they have the same theme. Finally, what is known so far is that this new WhatsApp update will arrive soon, but you do not know the release date.

